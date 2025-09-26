UP Ministers Clash with 'I Love Mohammad' Protestors: A Call for Strict Action

In the wake of the 'I Love Mohammad' protest in Bareilly, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar has vocally criticized the demonstrators, labeling them as obstacles to state progress. Rajbhar's comments came after protestors hurled stones following Friday prayers, forcing police to respond with a lathi charge and detain several individuals.

The incident saw protestors gathering outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and at the home of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, armed with placards stating 'I Love Mohammad.' In Lucknow, Rajbhar remarked, 'These are individuals who resist India's and UP's development. This riot-centric mentality aims to disrupt peace, but we'll act decisively so that future generations remember.' Rajbhar asserted the government's commitment to maintaining order.

Echoing Rajbhar, State Minister Asim Arun emphasized the necessity of securing permits for any religious events. 'Processions seen as power displays harm national harmony, but our government remains equipped to manage these elements,' he stated. Meanwhile, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh described the protests as a 'deliberate conspiracy' to destabilize public peace, raising concerns over the protest's unaddressed origins.

Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad condemned unauthorized demonstrations intended to incite religious tensions. Official reports earlier indicated police presence during a flag march when stone-pelting erupted. IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni noted that tensions have eased with numerous arrests, as authorities continue identifying instigators using video evidence.

'Streets remain calm despite initial chaos,' Sahni reported. The police conducted dialogues post-prayers, ensuring a return to normalcy. Heavy police deployments remain at key locations, aiming to prevent further disruptions amidst ongoing vigilance efforts.