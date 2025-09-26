Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs. 100 Crore Green Initiative: Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana

In a bold step towards environmental sustainability and economic revitalization, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, a community-centric afforestation program with a budget allocation of Rs. 100 crore. The initiative is designed to increase green cover and boost employment, strengthening rural economies and targeting a 'Green and Clean Himachal' by 2027.

Moving away from traditional plantation models, the scheme emphasizes a community-driven approach, integrating local groups such as Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self-Help Groups, and other Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) in both plantation and maintenance roles. This shift is expected to generate numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities throughout the state.

Under the program, each participating CBO will manage up to 5 hectares of barren or degraded forest land. The Forest Department will furnish them with high-grade planting material while ensuring ongoing monitoring and evaluation. Each CBO will receive Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare, scaled accordingly, with additional performance-based incentives predicated on sapling survival rates. Furthermore, a dedicated portal will provide essential geo-tagging and real-time monitoring for transparency and accountability.

Authorities believe the scheme will enhance ecosystem functions such as carbon sequestration, water conservation, and soil stabilization, simultaneously revitalizing the rural economy through sustainable livelihoods. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu envisions empowering local communities and promoting biodiversity, all while instilling a sense of responsibility for forest conservation.

Himachal Pradesh has faced significant environmental challenges since 2023, and officials affirm the scheme will substantially increase forest cover and fortify the state's fragile economy.

