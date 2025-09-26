Left Menu

Meghalaya Pavilion Boosts Global Organic Profile at WFI 2025

Meghalaya showcased its agricultural prowess at the World Food India 2025 in New Delhi, emphasizing organic initiatives and export potential. The launch of the 'Meghalaya Collectives' Organic' brand highlights the state’s premium products, bolstered by partnerships aiming to enhance market access in India and the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:05 IST
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma opened the Meghalaya Pavilion at World Food India 2025 in New Delhi on Friday. It highlights innovative farming methods and infrastructure, underscoring Meghalaya's growing agro-economic potential.

Praising the state's organic initiatives, Paswan acknowledged the Centre's support, as Meghalaya's organic Lakadong turmeric draws global attention. CM Sangma emphasized the state's commitment to empowering farmers, urging them to leverage opportunities like WFI.

The pavilion launch introduced 'Meghalaya Collectives' Organic' brand, promoting premium produce such as Lakadong turmeric and Khasi mandarin. Strategic MoUs with major industry players aim to boost market access, supporting a larger export strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

