The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, under the theme 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', mobilized citizens across India for a nationwide clean-up drive on Friday. In Gurugram, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in collaboration with the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology, executed a Shramdaan activity involving 50 department officials and employees.

Meanwhile, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation led a significant Shramdaan effort at Kalindi Kunj, Yamuna Ghat, on Thursday. Overseeing the operation were Union Minister C R Patil and Minister of State V Somanna. Officials, youth volunteers, and NGOs participated, collecting considerable waste and underscoring the campaign's scale.

Around Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, Shramdaan drives echoed across various states, emphasizing collective responsibility under Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign aims to end on Swachh Bharat Diwas, October 2, marking another step toward community commitment to cleanliness.