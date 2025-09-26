Left Menu

Nation Unites for Swachhata: A Day of Collective Clean-Up

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, themed 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', saw enthusiastic participation nationwide, with citizens conducting Shramdaan activities. Key events in Gurugram and New Delhi emphasized citizen-led cleanliness drives inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's vision. Approximately 2500 kilos of waste were collected, demonstrating the power of collective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:43 IST
Nation Unites for Swachhata: A Day of Collective Clean-Up
conducts Shramdaan in Gurugram under Swachhotsav 2025 (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, under the theme 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', mobilized citizens across India for a nationwide clean-up drive on Friday. In Gurugram, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in collaboration with the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology, executed a Shramdaan activity involving 50 department officials and employees.

Meanwhile, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation led a significant Shramdaan effort at Kalindi Kunj, Yamuna Ghat, on Thursday. Overseeing the operation were Union Minister C R Patil and Minister of State V Somanna. Officials, youth volunteers, and NGOs participated, collecting considerable waste and underscoring the campaign's scale.

Around Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, Shramdaan drives echoed across various states, emphasizing collective responsibility under Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign aims to end on Swachh Bharat Diwas, October 2, marking another step toward community commitment to cleanliness.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

 Global
2
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India
3
India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025