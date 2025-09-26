Argentina's Market Surge: Agricultural Exports and U.S. Support Drive Turnaround

Argentina's financial markets saw an unexpected upswing this week, spurred by aggressive moves in the agricultural sector and significant support from the U.S. Treasury. A temporary tax concession motivated farmers to sell $7 billion in exports, forming the backbone of this recovery.

In a parallel development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled negotiations for a $20 billion currency swap agreement, cementing the economic bond between the two countries. This ensured a strategic advantage for Argentina's Treasury, which seized the moment to purchase $700 million in dollars, as reported by traders.

This surge in market activity comes as the nation prepares for mid-term elections, presenting the government with a chance to fortify its position in Congress. The wholesale peso experienced an 11% appreciation, reflecting renewed investor confidence, while the country's risk metrics showed substantial improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)