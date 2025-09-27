Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Outrage Over Ladakh Protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk finds himself in Jodhpur Central Jail after being arrested amid ongoing unrest in Leh, Ladakh, officials report. His detention last night follows heightened tensions after recent protests turned violent on September 24.

The unrest in Leh, centered around demands for Ladakh's statehood, led to the tragic death of four individuals and arson of a local BJP office. In the wake of these events, Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act, accused of inciting violence.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has openly criticized Wangchuk's arrest, labeling it a 'direct attack on democracy.' Bains demands the immediate release of Wangchuk, emphasizing his critical role in advocating for constitutional attention to Ladakh's unique needs.

Security measures, including restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, have been reinforced in Leh to prevent further violence. Authorities have prohibited gatherings without prior approval, deploying security forces throughout the region.