Left Menu

11-Year-Old Challenges Delhi School Entrance Tests in Supreme Court

An eleven-year-old student has approached the Supreme Court, contesting the Delhi Government's entrance test policy for CM SHRI Schools. The petition claims this violates the Right to Education Act, 2009, which forbids screening in school admissions and seeks adherence to non-discriminatory admission processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:35 IST
11-Year-Old Challenges Delhi School Entrance Tests in Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eleven-year-old student has taken a bold step, approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi Government's policy mandating entrance tests for CM SHRI Schools. Under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petition argues that such tests infringe upon Article 21-A, which guarantees free and compulsory education, along with Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The petition, filed by Janmesh Sagar, a Class VI student from Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi, highlights that Section 13 of the RTE Act prohibits any form of 'screening procedure' in school admissions. Despite this, Janmesh was subjected to an entrance test on September 13, 2025, in line with a directive issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi on July 23, 2025.

The petition contends that this requirement is unlawful for CM SHRI schools, categorized as 'specified category' institutions which aren't exempt from Section 13's provisions. The petitioner points out a conflicting interpretation by the Delhi High Court, asserting that the RTE Act doesn't cover such schools. By approaching the Supreme Court, Janmesh seeks clarity and urges for a declaration enforcing Section 13 on CM SHRI schools, an annulment of the entrance test circular, and the implementation of a lottery system for admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

Epic Showdown: Abhishek Sharma vs. Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup Final

 United Arab Emirates
2
India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

 India
3
FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

FIFA's Year-Long Ban Shakes Malaysian Football

 Global
4
The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

The AI Alignment Problem: HAL's Dilemma in Real-World AI Models

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025