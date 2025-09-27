11-Year-Old Challenges Delhi School Entrance Tests in Supreme Court

An eleven-year-old student has taken a bold step, approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi Government's policy mandating entrance tests for CM SHRI Schools. Under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petition argues that such tests infringe upon Article 21-A, which guarantees free and compulsory education, along with Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The petition, filed by Janmesh Sagar, a Class VI student from Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi, highlights that Section 13 of the RTE Act prohibits any form of 'screening procedure' in school admissions. Despite this, Janmesh was subjected to an entrance test on September 13, 2025, in line with a directive issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi on July 23, 2025.

The petition contends that this requirement is unlawful for CM SHRI schools, categorized as 'specified category' institutions which aren't exempt from Section 13's provisions. The petitioner points out a conflicting interpretation by the Delhi High Court, asserting that the RTE Act doesn't cover such schools. By approaching the Supreme Court, Janmesh seeks clarity and urges for a declaration enforcing Section 13 on CM SHRI schools, an annulment of the entrance test circular, and the implementation of a lottery system for admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)