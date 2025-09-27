Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bihar Tour: BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amid Political Pathways

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets BJP workers in Bihar's Samastipur and Araria ahead of assembly elections, aiming for a two-thirds majority. The opposition, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, criticizes the government's employment schemes as mere electoral strategies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is intensifying efforts in Bihar as he meets with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Sarairanjan and Forbesganj ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. State President Dilip Jaiswal confirmed Shah's agenda, emphasizing the drive towards a significant two-thirds majority in the Assembly.

During his two-day visit, Shah engaged with 300 workers across multiple districts, including Bettiah and Gopalganj, providing strategic directives. This outreach signals a robust pre-election push, marked by camaraderie and determination within the party ranks to secure electoral triumph.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been critical of the government's initiatives, questioning the intention behind employment schemes. Her comments in Patna stirred debate, arguing for long-term governmental support over short-term financial incentives right before the elections.

