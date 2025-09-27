Flying High: Vidhi Parmar's Journey to Becoming a Pilot with Government Support

Amid the Navratri celebrations, the worship of Shakti, symbolizing power, particularly exemplifies the empowerment of women. In modern times, women have made significant advancements across various sectors. The Gujarat Government remains a staunch advocate for youth, emphasizing women's empowerment through a suite of progressive programs.

Among these initiatives is the Loan Assistance Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students pursuing Commercial Pilot Training, spearheaded by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. This scheme facilitated Vidhi Parmar, from Ahmedabad, in realizing her childhood ambition of becoming a pilot. Her success story, marked by personal dedication and familial support, underscores the vital role of government aid in achieving aspirations.

Vidhi, now a Ground Instructor, recounts her journey: 'Since childhood, I aspired to be a pilot. The Commercial Pilot Training scheme, which I accessed in 2023, granted me a ₹25 lakh loan, enabling me to train in Miami, USA. This support not only fulfilled my dream but also allowed me to financially aid my family. I am deeply grateful to the Gujarat Government for this opportunity.'

The scheme, offering up to ₹25 lakhs at a 4% interest rate, requires Scheduled Caste students to have completed Class 10/12. Eligible training must occur at certified institutions, domestically or abroad, covering tuition and related expenses. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's inclusion across fields, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel champions the continued empowerment of women in Gujarat.

