Road Safety Rally: Free Helmets and New Fuel Policy Launched in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a two-wheeler rally in Bhopal on Saturday to promote road safety during the Seva Pakhwada event. The initiative saw the distribution of 2,100 free helmets to youth participants, aiming to increase awareness and safety measures across the city. CM Yadav emphasized the importance of helmets in preventing injury during accidents.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to be responsible by always wearing helmets when riding motorcycles. He underscored the impact accidents can have on families, urging everyone to drive safely. The message was directed particularly at youngsters to avoid high speeds and prioritize vigilance while on the road.

A new road safety policy has been implemented by the Bhopal district administration, enforcing a rule where fuel stations will no longer serve riders without helmets. This measure intends to reinforce the wearing of helmets, reduce traffic-related fatalities, and ensure compliance with traffic laws across all petrol pumps in the region.

