NTPC Delivers Final Dividend to Power Ministry
NTPC has disbursed a final dividend of Rs 3,248 crore for fiscal year 2024-25 to the Ministry of Power. This brings the total dividend paid for the year to Rs 8,096 crore. NTPC is India's largest electricity firm with an installed capacity of 84,000 MW.
- Country:
- India
State-owned energy giant NTPC has fulfilled its financial obligation by delivering a final dividend of Rs 3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power for the fiscal year 2024-25. The formal presentation took place on September 25, in the presence of key officials including the Power Minister and NTPC's CMD.
This latest payment follows two interim dividends distributed earlier in November 2024 and February 2025, each amounting to Rs 2,424 crore. The cumulative dividend for the financial year now stands at Rs 8,096 crore, set at a rate of Rs 8.35 per share, underscoring NTPC's consistent financial performance.
As NTPC marks its 32nd year of consecutive dividend disbursal, the company continues to assert its status as India's leading electricity producer, boasting an installed power generation capacity of approximately 84,000 MW. Such financial disclosures reflect NTPC's robust operations and its role in powering India's economic engine.
ALSO READ
18-year-old armless Indian archer Sheetal Devi (J&K) stuns No.1 Oznur Girdi 146-143 to win gold at Para World Archery Championship in Korea.
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India
BIG FM Becomes Radio Partner for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Historic Showdown Awaits: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final
Bhutan Advocates for UN Reform, Backs India and Japan's UNSC Bid