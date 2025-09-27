Left Menu

E Fund HK Unveils New ETFs Boosting Global Investment Opportunities

E Fund Management (HK) Co., Ltd launched two new ETFs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a key milestone in their global strategy. The ETFs, focusing on high dividends and AI select, aim to provide investors diversified, high-return investment options with an initial offering size of HK$1.369 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

E Fund Management (HK) Co., Ltd has launched two innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, signaling a pivotal moment in the company's international expansion strategy. These new financial instruments were introduced on September 26, creating a buzz among global investors.

The E Fund HK MSCI Asia-Pacific High Dividend Index ETF and the E Fund HK FTSE AI Select Index ETF are designed to capture significant investment opportunities. With a combined initial offering of HK$1.369 billion, these ETFs provide access to low-volatility, high-return investment avenues across Asia-Pacific and the artificial intelligence sector.

In a statement, Chairman Ma Jun emphasized the importance of this development in E Fund's global product strategy and internationalization efforts. By leveraging expertise in index investment management, E Fund aims to continually innovate and offer diversified asset allocation options to global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

