E Fund HK Unveils New ETFs Boosting Global Investment Opportunities

E Fund Management (HK) Co., Ltd has launched two innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, signaling a pivotal moment in the company's international expansion strategy. These new financial instruments were introduced on September 26, creating a buzz among global investors.

The E Fund HK MSCI Asia-Pacific High Dividend Index ETF and the E Fund HK FTSE AI Select Index ETF are designed to capture significant investment opportunities. With a combined initial offering of HK$1.369 billion, these ETFs provide access to low-volatility, high-return investment avenues across Asia-Pacific and the artificial intelligence sector.

In a statement, Chairman Ma Jun emphasized the importance of this development in E Fund's global product strategy and internationalization efforts. By leveraging expertise in index investment management, E Fund aims to continually innovate and offer diversified asset allocation options to global investors.

