Peace Urged After Bareilly Unrest: Leaders Call for Calm

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed that law and order are under control following the Bareilly stone-pelting incident. Protests turned violent after a police lathi charge amidst calls for peace from religious leaders. Maulana Bareilvi appealed for restraint and emphasized the Prophet's message of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:59 IST
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent stone-pelting incident in Bareilly, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reassured the public that law and order in Uttar Pradesh remain fully under control. Addressing media on Saturday, Meghwal stated, "Law and order is under control in UP. The governance is proceeding smoothly."

The unrest erupted when a group of protestors, gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, clashed with police. Stones were thrown after Friday prayers, prompting a police lathi charge and multiple detentions, according to officials.

In a call for peace, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, condemned the unrest. He stressed that true love for the Prophet is expressed through peace, urging restraint and adherence to the teachings of Paigambar-e-Islam. The situation remains tense, but local reports suggest a desire to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

