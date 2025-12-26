Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Trade Uncovered in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

In a major crackdown on illegal trade, a local court in Jharkhand's Ranchi has ordered the attachment of properties valued at Rs 30 crore, acquired through the illicit trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed that the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court issued the notice against accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, following a Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report, under the new legal provisions. The investigation discovered that Jaiswal used forged documents to acquire warehouse and drug licences for M/s Shaili Traders, a Ranchi-based firm.

Further, Jaiswal allegedly established multiple fake firms in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to channel the supply of the controlled syrup. This illegal operation enabled him to accumulate huge illicit profits, funding the purchase of luxury properties, vehicles, and large bank deposits. Ongoing investigations aim to trace additional assets linked to this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)