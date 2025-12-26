Left Menu

Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Trade Uncovered in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

A court in Jharkhand's Ranchi has ordered the attachment of properties worth Rs 30 crore, linked to illicit trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup. Accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal has allegedly used fake documents to set up bogus firms, amassing illegal wealth used for buying properties and fixed deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:01 IST
In a major crackdown on illegal trade, a local court in Jharkhand's Ranchi has ordered the attachment of properties valued at Rs 30 crore, acquired through the illicit trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed that the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court issued the notice against accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, following a Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report, under the new legal provisions. The investigation discovered that Jaiswal used forged documents to acquire warehouse and drug licences for M/s Shaili Traders, a Ranchi-based firm.

Further, Jaiswal allegedly established multiple fake firms in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to channel the supply of the controlled syrup. This illegal operation enabled him to accumulate huge illicit profits, funding the purchase of luxury properties, vehicles, and large bank deposits. Ongoing investigations aim to trace additional assets linked to this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

