Left Menu

High Stakes Bidding for Ilva: A Struggling Steel Giant

Italy's former Ilva steel plant received 10 bids, with only Bedrock Industries and a Flacks Group-led consortium seeking all assets. Previous frontrunners withdrew over environmental concerns. Ilva faces management and financial woes, with nationalization suggested to prevent economic fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:21 IST
High Stakes Bidding for Ilva: A Struggling Steel Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's beleaguered Ilva steel plant has attracted 10 bids, but national steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia reveals only two bidders, Bedrock Industries and a consortium led by the Flacks Group, aim to acquire all assets. This development follows the withdrawal of previous frontrunners, including Azerbaijan's Baku Steel Company and India's Jindal Steel International, complicating the tender process.

The two remaining bidders promise a full acquisition as eight other proposals target individual assets. Ilva, once a European steel leader based in Taranto, has struggled with poor management and environmental concerns. The Italian government has heavily invested to keep it operational, emphasizing its strategic importance despite ongoing financial difficulties.

Local opposition thwarted Baku Steel's project involving a regasification vessel, causing their withdrawal, while Jindal Steel refocused on Germany's Thyssenkrupp. The closing of the tender brings a critical evaluation period. Spotlighted concerns include employment, decarbonisation, and investment. Italy's UILM union deems the tender a failure, advocating nationalization to avert potential environmental and economic disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia a...

 South Korea
2
Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

 Pakistan
3
Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge

Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge

 India
4
Rising Waters: Andhra's River Alert

Rising Waters: Andhra's River Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025