India's Digital Revolution: BSNL Unveils 92,000 Indigenous 4G Towers

Commemorating Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) 25th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the Swadeshi 4G network, marking a significant milestone for India's telecommunications history. The network, launched in Jharsuguda, Odisha, features over 92,000 new towers, including more than 4,000 in Gujarat, underscoring the nation's commitment to digital empowerment.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, celebrating from Gandhinagar, highlighted the nation's progress under the Prime Minister's leadership. The initiative aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, ensuring connectivity even in the most remote parts of the country. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister, emphasized the network's role in India's journey to self-reliance and global prominence.

The nationwide deployment of indigenous 4G technology reinforces India's status as a telecom pioneer. By bridging the digital divide, the Swadeshi 4G network facilitates enhanced e-governance and economic activities. As India continues to influence global tech landscapes, this leap in connectivity exemplifies the country's shift from an importer to an exporter of technology.