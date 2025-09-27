Left Menu

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy invites investors to capitalize on a favorable investment climate in the state, emphasizing its new tourism policy aimed at attracting substantial investments. With a focus on infrastructure and economic growth, the state is set to emerge as a global investment and tourism hotspot.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/CMO)). Image Credit: ANI
In a spirited push to drive economic growth, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has extended an invitation to investors to explore the lucrative prospects of opening outlets in the state. This comes as part of the government's efforts to position Telangana as a global investment hub, highlighted during the 'Tourism Conclave 2025' in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Reddy lauded State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for securing investment commitments worth Rs 15,000 crore in the tourism sector. Describing Telangana as a secure and peaceful state, he said its attractive tourist destinations significantly boost economic development. The city of Hyderabad, with its robust infrastructure, is being promoted as a world-class investment destination, he noted.

A government release on Friday set an ambitious target of attracting Rs 15,000 crore in tourism investments, with plans to create 50,000 job opportunities. The state is encouraging public-private partnerships and full private investments, with potential projects including luxury hotels, wellness centers, and cultural venues. Agreements for these ventures are expected to be formalized in the presence of CM Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

