Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives

A devastating stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday left 36 people dead, including eight children and 16 women. The event, led by Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, turned chaotic due to overcrowding, prompting shock and sorrow across the nation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh for the injured undergoing medical treatment. Stalin has established a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the tragedy comprehensively.

National figures have expressed condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have expressed their grief and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident.

