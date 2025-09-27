Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives

A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led by actor and TVK chief Vijay, resulted in the loss of 36 lives, including women and children. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced compensations for victims' families and a detailed inquiry into the incident by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives
A visual from Actor Vijay's election campaign in Karur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A devastating stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday left 36 people dead, including eight children and 16 women. The event, led by Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, turned chaotic due to overcrowding, prompting shock and sorrow across the nation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh for the injured undergoing medical treatment. Stalin has established a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the tragedy comprehensively.

National figures have expressed condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have expressed their grief and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

