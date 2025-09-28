PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: A Bridge to Change

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel articulated the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat as a medium through which the nation learns about inspiring work in social and public spheres. The Chief Minister praised PM Modi's consistent dedication to uplifting the common man, ensuring every government scheme is designed for their benefit.

CM Patel attended the live broadcast of Modi's 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat from Chandkheda, Ahmedabad. Initiated on 3rd October 2014, the programme aims to foster dialogue between the Prime Minister and citizens. In this episode, Modi emphasized grassroots outreach and benefits of government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister underscored the state's continual efforts to deliver these benefits effectively. He highlighted a current 90-day Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign meant to invigorate the buying and use of indigenous products. PM Modi paid tributes to Bhagat Singh and Lata Mangeshkar and praised women's successes. Additionally, he pushed for Swadeshi adoption and recognized local startups' contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)