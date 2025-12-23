Left Menu

Cooper Connolly Eyes T20 World Cup with Blazing Big Bash Performance

Cooper Connolly, a versatile all-rounder, aspires to return to Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup, leveraging his impressive Big Bash League form. Recently acquired by Punjab Kings in the IPL auction, Connolly aims to shine in various batting roles, including as a finisher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:45 IST
In an impressive display of talent, Cooper Connolly, a promising all-rounder, is leveraging his standout performance in the Big Bash League to eye a potential recall to Australia's Twenty20 squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Picked by Punjab Kings at the IPL auction, Connolly's recent form has been noteworthy, excelling with scores of 59 and 77 for Perth Scorchers. Despite being previously dropped after the Australia-West Indies tour, Connolly is determined to seize the opportunity to represent his country.

With aspirations to play in India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup, Connolly is keenly focusing on the upcoming Big Bash matches, hoping to etch his name in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

