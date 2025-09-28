Left Menu

Durga Puja 2025: Embracing Kumbh's Legacy

The 2025 Durga Puja theme by Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee draws inspiration from the Kumbh, emphasizing India's cultural richness. A silicon idol of Goddess Durga as a meditating yogini is the centerpiece. The UNESCO-recognized festival garners global interest, highlighting India's vibrant cultural festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:19 IST
Durga Puja 2025: Embracing Kumbh's Legacy
Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee has chosen the theme 'Kumbh' for its Durga Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
This year's Durga Puja, presented by the Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee, embraces the theme of the Kumbh festival, renowned for its rich cultural significance to India. Arpan Ghosh, the committee's secretary, disclosed the inspiration on Sunday, highlighting the symbolic depiction of Goddess Durga in her Yogini form.

"In 2025, Kumbh stood out as a monumental event, showcasing India's heritage," Ghosh stated. "Our pandal mirrors this theme, featuring a silicon-crafted idol of the Goddess meditating, a nod to her yogic essence. The depiction aligns with Kumbh's spiritual essence, casting Maa Durga as a Yogini." This year marks the committee's 86th celebration.

Since being added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2021, Durga Puja has gained international attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized this recognition, linking it to the global engagement in India's festive tapestry. He believes enhanced recognition fosters worldwide participation and understanding, showcasing India's vibrant traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

