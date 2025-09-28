Durga Puja 2025: Embracing Kumbh's Legacy

This year's Durga Puja, presented by the Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee, embraces the theme of the Kumbh festival, renowned for its rich cultural significance to India. Arpan Ghosh, the committee's secretary, disclosed the inspiration on Sunday, highlighting the symbolic depiction of Goddess Durga in her Yogini form.

"In 2025, Kumbh stood out as a monumental event, showcasing India's heritage," Ghosh stated. "Our pandal mirrors this theme, featuring a silicon-crafted idol of the Goddess meditating, a nod to her yogic essence. The depiction aligns with Kumbh's spiritual essence, casting Maa Durga as a Yogini." This year marks the committee's 86th celebration.

Since being added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2021, Durga Puja has gained international attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized this recognition, linking it to the global engagement in India's festive tapestry. He believes enhanced recognition fosters worldwide participation and understanding, showcasing India's vibrant traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)