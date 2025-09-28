Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Disrupting Development and Festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to those hindering development and disrupting festivals, emphasizing that future generations will remember their actions. While addressing the public in Balrampur during Sharadiya Navratri, he highlighted the swift pace of development and the challenges posed by certain elements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned individuals attempting to thwart development projects and disrupt festivals in the state, warning of serious repercussions. Speaking to the public in Balrampur, he emphasized that such actions would be remembered by future generations.

The Chief Minister denounced those obstructing progress, stating, "On one hand, development is advancing rapidly, while on the other, certain elements are placing roadblocks in its path. Their attempts to incite anarchy and disruption during festivals must be met with consequences." Adityanath's remarks come amid ongoing celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri.

Earlier, Adityanath visited the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur to offer prayers as part of the Navratri festivities. The festival, a significant Hindu event over nine nights, celebrates Goddess Durga's divine feminine energy through fervent rituals and cultural performances. The day marked the worship of 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce form of Durga, known for vanquishing demons and negative forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

