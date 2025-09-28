Left Menu

Kashmir's Resonance: Reclaiming Tourism with Melody and Hope

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department marked World Tourism Day with an array of events, focusing on restoring tourism vibrancy post-incident. Events like music festivals aimed at promoting positivity and rejuvenating dialogues about visiting the region. The Ministry highlighted tourism's role in sustainable transformation during national celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:26 IST
Kashmir's Resonance: Reclaiming Tourism with Melody and Hope
Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Raja Yaqoob (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revitalize tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department orchestrated an array of celebratory events across the Valley on World Tourism Day. Highlights included music festivals in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, crafted to rehabilitate the region's image following the recent Pahalgam attack, as detailed by Director Raja Yaqoob.

Reflecting on the festivities, Yaqoob shared with ANI details of diverse programmes, such as a bicycle rally and a painting contest for schoolchildren in Pahalgam, alongside expansive musical festivals. Such initiatives aim not only to infuse positivity but also to reaffirm Jammu and Kashmir as a prime tourist destination, ensuring the rebound of tourist influx in the region.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Tourism commemorated World Tourism Day 2025 under the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation," underscoring the sector's pivotal role in the country's sustainable development ambitions, presented at an event featuring NITI Aayog's Suman Bery and other notable figures, emphasizing tourism's capacity to foster a prosperous and inclusive future for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
3
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
4
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025