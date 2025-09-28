Kashmir's Resonance: Reclaiming Tourism with Melody and Hope

In a bid to revitalize tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department orchestrated an array of celebratory events across the Valley on World Tourism Day. Highlights included music festivals in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, crafted to rehabilitate the region's image following the recent Pahalgam attack, as detailed by Director Raja Yaqoob.

Reflecting on the festivities, Yaqoob shared with ANI details of diverse programmes, such as a bicycle rally and a painting contest for schoolchildren in Pahalgam, alongside expansive musical festivals. Such initiatives aim not only to infuse positivity but also to reaffirm Jammu and Kashmir as a prime tourist destination, ensuring the rebound of tourist influx in the region.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Tourism commemorated World Tourism Day 2025 under the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation," underscoring the sector's pivotal role in the country's sustainable development ambitions, presented at an event featuring NITI Aayog's Suman Bery and other notable figures, emphasizing tourism's capacity to foster a prosperous and inclusive future for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)