Daring Police Action Thwarts Kidnapping, Ends in Deadly Shootout at Assam-Meghalaya Border
Four armed dacoits were shot dead by police in an early morning encounter in Assam's Goalpara district. Police intercepted the group, foiling their alleged kidnapping plot. The incident, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, resulted in the recovery of firearms and heightened security measures in the area.
In a daring pre-dawn operation on Sunday, police in Assam's Goalpara district neutralized four armed dacoits along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Following intelligence reports, officers intercepted the group near Ghiladubi village, thwarting a potential kidnapping plot.
Goalpara's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta, confirmed the encounter, stating that four pistols and as many mobile phones were recovered from the scene. The gang, spotted roaming the border area, attempted to escape upon seeing the police, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
The injured dacoits were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. This shootout highlights the police's vigilant efforts in maintaining security, with intensified checks now in place along the border to deter similar criminal activities.
