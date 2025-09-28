CM Pinarayi Vijayan Addresses Journal Controversy at Raj Bhavan Launch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a significant visit to Raj Bhavan on Saturday, marking his first appearance following the uproar over the Bharat Mata portrait draped with a saffron flag. His primary agenda was the launch of 'Rajhamsa', a new quarterly journal introduced by Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The release of the inaugural issue witnessed CM Vijayan presenting a copy to MP Shashi Tharoor.

Conspicuously absent from the stage was the controversial Bharat Mata portrait; only the national flag and the event banner were on display. During the proceedings, CM Vijayan voiced his objections to an article in the premier edition of Rajhamsa, clarifying that its content reflected merely the author's views, devoid of official endorsement by the government.

"Our society thrives on dialogue, and the journal may feature articles divergent from the government's opinions," Vijayan stated, highlighting an article titled 'Article 200 and a Constitutional Conundrum', which dissects constitutional dynamics between the Governor and Legislature. Governor Arlekar embraced free discourse, remarking that the journal welcomes diverse views. Additionally, MP Shashi Tharoor proposed renaming Raj Bhavan to "Lok Bhavan," suggesting a break from colonial pasts, an idea previously broached at a 2022 Governors' Conference.