Tension Rises: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen Accused of Maritime Boundary Breach

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 12 fishermen from Karaikal, accusing them of crossing the maritime boundary near Kankesanthurai. The incident follows the release of other Tamil Nadu fishermen previously arrested under similar circumstances, sparking concerns within the fishing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:30 IST
Karaikal fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy (Photo/ Rameswaram Fisherman Association). Image Credit: ANI
The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 12 fishermen from Karaikal, accusing them of crossing into Sri Lankan waters near Kankesanthurai, according to a statement from the Rameswaram Fishermen Association on Sunday. The detained fishermen, alongside their seized boat, were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for further questioning.

The fishermen, identified as Selvam, Sundar, Velmurugan, Kandasamy, Balaguru from Kotucherry Medu, Ravi from Akkampettai, Vasanth from Klinjalmedu, S. Murugan from Puducherry, TRP area, Suryan Muthu, Gopi, Nagai from Ezhumalai, Mayiladuthurai, Kudiyandiyur, Nathan Thulainathan from Kuchanguppam, had embarked on their voyage when they were detained, escalating tensions among the local fishing community.

This arrest comes shortly after a similar incident earlier in the month, where Tamil Nadu fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were released after paying fines of five lakh Sri Lankan rupees each. These recent events highlight ongoing maritime boundary challenges faced by Indian fishermen, resulting in increased concern and anxiety within coastal communities.

