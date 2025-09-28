Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize High-Profile Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter

A gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district resulted in the death of three Maoists, including a woman. Security forces, conducting a joint operation, recovered weapons and other materials. This operation is part of wider counter-insurgency measures that have recently weakened Maoist organizational structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:25 IST
Security forces during naxal operation (Representative Image/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant operation on Sunday, security forces neutralized three Maoists, including a female cadre, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, authorities reported.

The encounter occurred in the secluded forested hills of Chhindkhadak village, during a joint search operation by the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police I K Elesela, the slain Maoists included a high-profile target with a bounty of ₹14 lakh. The forces recovered several weapons at the site, marking another stride in intensifying counter-insurgency efforts in the volatile Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

