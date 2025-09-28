Security Forces Neutralize High-Profile Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant operation on Sunday, security forces neutralized three Maoists, including a female cadre, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, authorities reported.

The encounter occurred in the secluded forested hills of Chhindkhadak village, during a joint search operation by the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police I K Elesela, the slain Maoists included a high-profile target with a bounty of ₹14 lakh. The forces recovered several weapons at the site, marking another stride in intensifying counter-insurgency efforts in the volatile Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)