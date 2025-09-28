ARTRAC Celebrates Unity and Fitness on 35th Raising Day

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) celebrated its 35th Raising Day with a series of dynamic events that highlighted military traditions and promoted community engagement. The festivities commenced on September 27 at the historic Ridge Maidan with a spirited performance by the Indian Army Symphony Band. The band showcased a diverse mix of military and popular tunes, captivating the audience and earning commendation from Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ARTRAC.

Lt Gen Sharma also inaugurated the 'Run for Excellence', a 3-kilometer uphill stretch event that saw enthusiastic participation from troops, families, and children, emphasizing unity, pride, and physical fitness. A lively Zumba session, led by fitness trainer Miss Varsha, concluded the event. Lt Gen Sharma highlighted the importance of physical fitness, especially in today's digital age, and reaffirmed ARTRAC's dedication to the Fit India campaign.

Official Raising Day celebrations on October 1 underscored ARTRAC's pivotal role in fostering unity within the armed forces and building robust connections with the local community. ARTRAC, one of the seven commands of the Indian Army, oversees training across 34 establishments nationwide.

On another note, the Indian Army's Spear Corps triumphantly scaled Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh on September 19. This successful expedition, characterized by discipline and teamwork, reinforced the soldiers' endurance and resilient spirit in challenging Himalayan terrains. The effort not only fostered adventure but also reinforced the Army's commitment to maintaining the natural integrity of the region, despite the formidable environmental challenges.