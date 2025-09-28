Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: 40 Dead, Relief Announced

An emotional Karnataka Minister, Sharan Prakash, termed the Karur stampede as an 'unfortunate' event, mourning the tragic loss of 40 lives during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu.

The state government announced immediate relief, granting Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. Emergency measures included deploying additional medical staff and resources to manage the crisis. Collector M Thangavel confirmed the death toll, explaining that panic ensued due to overcrowding.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the hospitalized victims and instituted a one-member Commission of Inquiry led by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident. Additional financial support was announced by actor Vijay and Prime Minister Modi, with the Chief Minister pledging to prevent such tragedies in the future.