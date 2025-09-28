Rajeev Verma Named Delhi's New Chief Secretary
Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, effective October 1. Verma, previously Chandigarh's Chief Secretary, will succeed Dhamendra, who is retiring. Verma, part of the 1992 IAS batch, possesses extensive experience in various ministries.
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Rajeev Verma, an experienced IAS officer, as Delhi's new Chief Secretary.
The announcement, made through an official order on Sunday, stated that Verma will take over beginning October 1. This appointment marks the end of Dhamendra's tenure as Chief Secretary, a position he held since last September, as he is set to retire at the end of this month.
Verma, currently serving as the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles across various ministries, including Defence, Power, and Health and Family Welfare. Notably, he belongs to the 1992 batch of the IAS AGMUT cadre.
