Maharashtra Gears Up for Heavy Rainfall with Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Forecasts indicate possible severe downpours on Monday, with relocation plans ready for 42 riverside villages in Thane, as confirmed by district Collector Shrikrishna Panchal.

Rainfall exceeding 100 mm inundated Thane district and neighboring areas last night. After a high-level review meeting, contingency plans, including the use of boats and pumping equipment, were set. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the public that officials are on alert and ready to tackle any emergencies caused by the deluge.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur, ordering intensified relief and rescue efforts. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued advisories on possible urban flooding and landslides, instructing district administrations to remain vigilant and ensure control rooms operate around the clock.