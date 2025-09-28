World Food India 2025: A Catalyst for Global Food Innovation

The third day of World Food India 2025 was marked by influential technical sessions, global collaborations, and mutual knowledge exchanges. The gathering further solidified India's standing as a pivotal player in food processing and innovation. Over the first two days, the event hosted 4,657 B2B meetings, 154 G2G meetings, and 9,564 RBSM meetings, with a reported footfall of 35,784, reported the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Key states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha held sessions to spotlight their strengths. The Department of Fisheries led a discussion on 'Fish Tech for Fishers' Prosperity,' focusing on advancements in processing and value chain growth. Additional sessions encompassed BL Agro's RASHTRA 2025, aimed at revolutionizing agriculture, and the Centre for Responsible Business's discourse on the National Alliance for the Regenerative Vegetable Oil Sector.

On a significant note, NIFTEM-K transferred pivotal technologies, aiding Interlink Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Jiwanmitra Nutraceuticals Private Limited. They also inked MoUs with notable institutes like the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida. Concurrently, NIFTEM-T signed agreements with corporations such as Envirocare Labs and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, reinforcing its commitment to advancing food technology.

In alignment with fostering global alliances, prominent government-to-government meetings with New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Uganda officials strengthened international cooperation in agriculture and food processing. World Food India 2025 remains a crucial platform driving India's food economy transformation and enhancing international collaborations.

