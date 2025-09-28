Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

In a bid to mitigate the impacts of climate change and prevent future flooding, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Batukamma Kunta Lake at Amberpet in Hyderabad. The ceremony underscored the significance of the Musi Rejuvenation project, aimed at reviving the neglected River Musi, as outlined in a Telangana CMO release.

During the inauguration, CM Reddy addressed the city's preparedness for flooding, exacerbated by frequent cloudbursts post-Covid pandemic. He highlighted the government's foresight and planning in strengthening infrastructure and environmental safeguards. The neglect by previous administrations had turned Musi into a dumping ground, but current efforts focus on restoring water bodies and reviving defunct lakes and ponds under the Musi project.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for community support in rejuvenating the Musi, noting the swift submergence of areas in its catchment during heavy rains. Instructions were given to Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to draft rehabilitation proposals for the poor in affected areas, stressing development devoid of political motives. CM Reddy also warned against illegal land purchases from the land mafia, emphasizing the government's commitment to uplifting the impoverished. Acknowledging the past backlash, Reddy reiterated his resolve in executing the project. Notably, he promoted international recognition of Hyderabad, guided by suggestions from congress leaders for naming local landmarks after significant figures.

