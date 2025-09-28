Empowering Women in India's Development: Lt Governor Sinha's Call to Action

In a significant address, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the crucial role that mothers and sisters will play in India's developmental journey. This message was delivered during the Seva Parv celebrations, which included a series of activities aimed at driving community service and participation across the region.

Speaking at the event, Lt Governor Sinha said, "From September 17 to October 2, Seva Parv is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Reasi District Administration organized a cleanliness drive, a women's health camp, and distributed social welfare benefits, underlining the importance of women's leadership in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision."

The fortnight-long campaign, inaugurated by Sinha at the sacred shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, embodies themes of devotion and duty. Activities across Jammu and Kashmir include plantation drives, awareness programs, and citizen engagement initiatives, urging participation from youth and community groups. The Heritage Walk commemorating World Tourism Day further underscored the region's spiritual and cultural heritage.

