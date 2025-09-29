Rajasthan BJP and Congress React to Tragic Rally Stampede

In the wake of a tragic incident at a rally, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore has expressed concern over the lack of effective crowd management. The rally, organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was initially permitted for 10,000 attendees, yet over one lakh turned up, resulting in catastrophic consequences including 39 deaths and multiple injuries. Rathore emphasized that the central government is meticulously overseeing the care of those injured in the incident.

Rathore stated, "This is very unfortunate... They (TVK) were granted permission for a gathering of 10,000 people, the administration thought that 30,000 people might gather, but more than 1 lakh people gathered, a stampede ensued, and several citizens were killed... The central government is also focusing on the treatment of the injured..." Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed profound sadness over the recurring nature of such tragedies, pointing out systemic flaws in crowd management in India.

Tharoor articulated his distress, stating, "It's a very tragic and painful situation. Something is wrong in our country with crowd management. Every year, there seems to be an incident. We remember Bengaluru. It is very heartbreaking when we hear children being killed in these stampedes... I earnestly appeal to the central and state governments to agree on a stringent set of rules to prevent these needless tragedies," he said while addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)