Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Celebrations and Commitments

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs a traditional havan at the new BJP Delhi headquarters ahead of its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. She lauds BJP workers and hails India's Asia Cup victory. Gupta highlights governmental achievements, emphasizing expedited infrastructure projects and commitment to enhancing connectivity in the capital region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:31 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Celebrations and Commitments
Delhi CM performs havan at BJP's newly-built Delhi headquarter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonial gesture symbolizing new beginnings, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a traditional havan at the BJP's new Delhi headquarters. The ritual took place on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of the official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among those present were several Delhi ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supriya Swaraj, Ashish Sood, and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, as well as Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta expressed her congratulations to BJP workers on the establishment of the new party headquarters, describing it as a historic milestone for the world's largest political party now situated in the national capital. She emphasized the motivation this would provide to party members and reflected on her own pride as a BJP worker. Meanwhile, Gupta also extended congratulatory notes to Team India for their stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, framing the triumph as a significant accomplishment for the entire nation during the auspicious period of Navratri.

Further into her public address, Gupta talked about the inauguration of a new flyover at Nand Nagri, celebrating the swift completion of the project which had long been delayed. Valued at Rs. 180 crore, the endeavor was completed under her administration's accelerated timeline. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure, particularly around the Yamuna region, vowing to bridge any connectivity gaps with adequate funding resources. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025