Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Celebrations and Commitments

In a ceremonial gesture symbolizing new beginnings, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a traditional havan at the BJP's new Delhi headquarters. The ritual took place on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of the official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among those present were several Delhi ministers, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supriya Swaraj, Ashish Sood, and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, as well as Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta expressed her congratulations to BJP workers on the establishment of the new party headquarters, describing it as a historic milestone for the world's largest political party now situated in the national capital. She emphasized the motivation this would provide to party members and reflected on her own pride as a BJP worker. Meanwhile, Gupta also extended congratulatory notes to Team India for their stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, framing the triumph as a significant accomplishment for the entire nation during the auspicious period of Navratri.

Further into her public address, Gupta talked about the inauguration of a new flyover at Nand Nagri, celebrating the swift completion of the project which had long been delayed. Valued at Rs. 180 crore, the endeavor was completed under her administration's accelerated timeline. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the city's infrastructure, particularly around the Yamuna region, vowing to bridge any connectivity gaps with adequate funding resources. (ANI)