Tushar Gandhi Leads 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' Against Politics of Hatred

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, launched the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' from Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur this Monday. The march aims to counter the "politics of hatred" attributed to the Sangh Parivar organizations with a message of love. Scheduled to conclude at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on October 2, aligning with Gandhi Jayanti, the padyatra stands as a testament to peace and unity.

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal participated in the march, endorsing its stance against communal discord fostered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates. Tushar Gandhi emphasizes that the padayatra seeks to uphold and protect the Constitution, countering rising hatred that threatens national unity.

"The Satyagraha Padyatra is a movement to reinforce the Constitution against the divisive actions of the Sangh and its affiliates," Tushar Gandhi stated to ANI. Echoing this sentiment, Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the padyatra's aim to challenge the discriminatory bases laid by the RSS regarding untouchability and discrimination, engaging all citizens to uphold truth and non-violence.

Previously, Tushar Gandhi spearheaded initiatives like the "Badlo Bihar Nai Sarkar" campaign against the current Bihar administration. Expressing a need for political change, particularly supporting the INDIA alliance, Gandhi delivered a strong message of renewal and adaptation in democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)