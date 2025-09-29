Left Menu

Peace Urged in Bareilly Amidst Post-Protest Tensions

In the aftermath of protests in Bareilly, the President of All India Muslim Jamaat called for peace, counseling against processions that sparked disturbances. He emphasized that love for the Prophet should be internal and not displayed via street demonstrations. Local residents noted police efforts in restoring calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:35 IST
All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent upheavals in Bareilly, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, has appealed for peace. On Monday, he stated to ANI that the city remains peaceful, urging citizens to maintain calm and avoid processions reminiscent of those that recently led to unrest.

Maulana Bareilvi emphasized, "The love for the Prophet should reside within hearts rather than manifesting in street processions that risk desecration of sacred symbols." He further discouraged demonstrations and gatherings during other religious festivals, citing the inappropriate nature of prior expressions of piety and their tendency to stir tensions.

The remarks followed a protest on September 26 near Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Local residents report the situation has calmed, crediting police efforts. Business owners, like pan sellers, sustained financial losses from the violence and curfews that ensued, leading to property seals and heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

