Bhutan-India Collaboration Fuels Clean Energy with Kholongchhu Hydropower Project

Bhutan-based Kholongchhu Hydro Power Ltd has made a significant stride in clean energy development by signing a Rs 4,829 crore loan agreement with India's Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The 600 MW Kholongchhu Hydropower Project, with a strategic partnership involving a 60-40 share between Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd, is set to be a landmark project for Bhutan.

Expected to be operational by 2029-2030, the project underscores growing clean energy cooperation between India and Bhutan, aiding Bhutan's winter energy needs and facilitating power exports to India in summer.