Left Menu

Bhutan-India Collaboration Fuels Clean Energy with Kholongchhu Hydropower Project

Bhutan's Kholongchhu Hydro Power Ltd signed a significant loan agreement worth Rs 4,829 crore with India's Power Finance Corporation. The 600 MW project is a strategic partnership between Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd. The project aims to further Bhutan's clean energy ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:11 IST
Bhutan-India Collaboration Fuels Clean Energy with Kholongchhu Hydropower Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhutan-based Kholongchhu Hydro Power Ltd has made a significant stride in clean energy development by signing a Rs 4,829 crore loan agreement with India's Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The 600 MW Kholongchhu Hydropower Project, with a strategic partnership involving a 60-40 share between Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd, is set to be a landmark project for Bhutan.

Expected to be operational by 2029-2030, the project underscores growing clean energy cooperation between India and Bhutan, aiding Bhutan's winter energy needs and facilitating power exports to India in summer.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

 India
2
Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

 India
3
Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup

Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Moldova's Pro-European Party Takes Lead Amid Russian Interference Allegations

Moldova's Pro-European Party Takes Lead Amid Russian Interference Allegation...

 Moldova

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025