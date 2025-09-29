Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Key Data Anticipation

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a slight decline on Monday, in anticipation of key economic data releases from Europe and the U.S. Spanish yields saw a particular decrease after the nation received two sovereign ratings upgrades last Friday.

The debt market activity remained relatively calm as investors braced for a potential government shutdown in the U.S. later this week, which could delay the release of the crucial jobs data on Friday. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped by 2 basis points to 2.726%, settling in the middle of its recent range.

Simultaneously, Spain's 10-year bond yield decreased by 2 basis points to 3.291%, aligning closely with the German benchmark after Moody's and Fitch highlighted improvements in Spain's economy and labor market. Markets are now focused on the forthcoming euro area inflation data and the U.S. labor market report to gauge future economic trends.

