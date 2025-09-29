Left Menu

Reliance Power Divests Indonesian Subsidiaries to Biotruster

Reliance Power announced its decision to sell its entire stake in various Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster Pte Ltd for approximately USD 12 million. The transaction includes several coal and energy-related companies, and a share purchase agreement has been finalized. The buyer is not affiliated with Reliance Power's promoter groups.

Updated: 29-09-2025 12:56 IST
Reliance Power Divests Indonesian Subsidiaries to Biotruster
  • India

Reliance Power is set to divest its stake in Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster Pte Ltd, as confirmed on Monday. The sale agreement, valued at approximately USD 12 million, involves several step-down subsidiaries based in Indonesia.

The agreement, finalized through a share purchase deal, includes the transfer of 100% equity shareholding in entities like PT Avaneesh Coal Resources and PT Heramba Coal Resources, among others. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Reliance Power clarified that Biotruster is an independent buyer, unaffiliated with the company's promoters or group companies. This move aligns with the company's strategic divestment plans to streamline its portfolio.

