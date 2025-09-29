Left Menu

Kerala Unites Against Election Commission's Electoral Roll Revision

Kerala's political parties collaborated to oppose the Election Commission's push for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls. They warn it might manipulate voter lists and boost the National Population Register. Concerns center on potential disenfranchisement of marginalized groups and risks to democratic rights.

29-09-2025
Kerala Legislative Assembly (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rare display of bipartisan unity, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) joined forces in the Assembly on Monday to oppose the Election Commission of India's (ECI) plan for a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the resolution, which was unanimously passed with suggestions from both sides, reflecting a collective concern over potential implications of the SIR.

The resolution expressed robust apprehension that the SIR could act as a backdoor attempt to implement the National Population Register. Drawing parallels with Bihar, it hinted that arbitrary voter list deletions reflect a 'politics of exclusion' with potential nationwide effects. The resolution criticized the perception that the SIR is expedited in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, all on the brink of elections, casting doubts on the Election Commission's intentions.

CM Vijayan highlighted Kerala's imminent local and Assembly polls, arguing that the current timing of the SIR appears 'malicious.' He noted the dependence on the 2002 revision as 'unscientific,' expressing concern that new norms might deny voting rights, especially to those born after 1987 and 2003. Experts warn these policies risk disenfranchising marginalized groups, including minorities and the poor. The resolution urges the Election Commission to rescind these measures in favor of a more transparent update process.

