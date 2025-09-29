Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Three Lives on Delhi's Outer Ring Road

In a heart-wrenching incident near the Mukundpur Flyover in Delhi, three individuals tragically lost their lives in a suspected hit-and-run accident, police reported on Monday. Among the victims were a senior citizen and a 12-year-old child, highlighting the devastating impact of reckless driving.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at Jahangirpuri Police Station around 12:05 AM, alerting them to the accident on the Outer Ring Road. Upon reaching the scene, officers found that the trio, who were traveling on a motorcycle, had all succumbed to their injuries.

Investigating officers face challenges due to the lack of CCTV cameras near the crash site. Efforts are underway to scrutinize the route for any footage or clues that could aid the investigation. Currently, no eyewitnesses have come forward. The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Shahid, 28-year-old Faiz, and 12-year-old Hamza. A case has been registered under Sections 281/106(1) BNS at Jahangirpuri Police Station.