Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Three Lives on Delhi's Outer Ring Road

A hit-and-run incident near Mukundpur Flyover in Delhi resulted in the death of three individuals, including a senior citizen and a child. Despite the absence of witnesses and CCTV footage, the police are investigating the accident. The victims were identified as Shahid, Faiz, and Hamza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:10 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Three Lives on Delhi's Outer Ring Road
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident near the Mukundpur Flyover in Delhi, three individuals tragically lost their lives in a suspected hit-and-run accident, police reported on Monday. Among the victims were a senior citizen and a 12-year-old child, highlighting the devastating impact of reckless driving.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at Jahangirpuri Police Station around 12:05 AM, alerting them to the accident on the Outer Ring Road. Upon reaching the scene, officers found that the trio, who were traveling on a motorcycle, had all succumbed to their injuries.

Investigating officers face challenges due to the lack of CCTV cameras near the crash site. Efforts are underway to scrutinize the route for any footage or clues that could aid the investigation. Currently, no eyewitnesses have come forward. The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Shahid, 28-year-old Faiz, and 12-year-old Hamza. A case has been registered under Sections 281/106(1) BNS at Jahangirpuri Police Station.

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025