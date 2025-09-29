EU Reinstates Sanctions on Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions

The European Union has reinstated sanctions against Iran, marking a significant step in international efforts to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The EU's decision echoes a similar move by the United Nations, aimed at addressing Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear agreement.

The measures announced by the EU include freezing assets of the Iranian Central Bank and other financial institutions, imposing travel bans on specific Iranian officials, and restricting Iran's ability to purchase and transport crude oil. The EU's sanctions also extend to the sale and supply of gold and naval equipment to Iran.

This development follows a U.N. decision to reinstate an arms embargo on Iran, a decision driven by European powers accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. While Iran denies any intent to develop nuclear weapons, these sanctions reflect ongoing tensions between Tehran and the international community.