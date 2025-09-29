EU Reinstates Sanctions on Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
The European Union confirmed the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran for not complying with nuclear agreements. This includes freezing Iranian banks' assets and banning purchases of oil and gold. The move follows a similar decision by the United Nations, despite Iran's denial of nuclear weapon development.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has reinstated sanctions against Iran, marking a significant step in international efforts to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The EU's decision echoes a similar move by the United Nations, aimed at addressing Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear agreement.
The measures announced by the EU include freezing assets of the Iranian Central Bank and other financial institutions, imposing travel bans on specific Iranian officials, and restricting Iran's ability to purchase and transport crude oil. The EU's sanctions also extend to the sale and supply of gold and naval equipment to Iran.
This development follows a U.N. decision to reinstate an arms embargo on Iran, a decision driven by European powers accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. While Iran denies any intent to develop nuclear weapons, these sanctions reflect ongoing tensions between Tehran and the international community.
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- sanctions
- Iran
- nuclear agreement
- UN
- assets freeze
- crude oil
- travel ban
- gold
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Viksit Bharat Run: A Celebration of Culture and Commitment in the UK
Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Final Moments: Family Demands Answers
Zomato Unveils 'Healthy Mode' for Nutritious Dining
Ukraine's Call for a Unified Aerial Defense Shield
Tata Communications Secures Major GSTAT Digital Infrastructure Project