Ex-Minister's Weapon Tied to Criminal Underworld: Douglas Devananda Detained

Douglas Devananda, a Sri Lankan Tamil politician and former minister, has been detained by the police for questioning. This followed the discovery of a firearm, issued to him, in the possession of a criminal. Devananda has a history involving militancy and a court case in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Tamil politician Douglas Devananda is under scrutiny after police detained him for questioning about a weapon linked to a criminal. Devananda, a former minister and a notable figure within Sri Lanka's Tamil politics, has a complex past marked by militancy and legal challenges.

The police action follows the discovery of a firearm, reportedly issued to Devananda, found in the hands of a notorious criminal extradited from Dubai. The criminal, who had a brief chance at freedom before being killed in a police shootout, prompts intense investigation into how Devananda's weapon came into possession of such figures.

Devananda's arrest revives discussions about his controversial past, including a 1996 court declaration of him as a proclaimed offender following a connection to a 1986 shootout. As leader of the Eelam People's Democratic Party, his political journey spanned multiple ministerial roles from 1994 till 2024.

