Odisha Cabinet Approves Groundbreaking Amendments and Initiatives for Progress

The Odisha Cabinet has approved a significant amendment to the Employees' State Insurance Act and launched key initiatives for education and temple infrastructure improvements. These steps aim to boost labor welfare, advance primary education, and enhance facilities at revered religious sites, underlining the state's commitment to development and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chairs cabinet meeting (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha Cabinet has approved the 63rd Amendment to the Employees' State Insurance Act of 1948, marking a new chapter in labor welfare laws in the state. The amendment extends coverage to shops and commercial entities with 20 or more employees and mandates signboards in Odia. It ensures overtime wages are paid for work beyond duty, and allows women employees to work night shifts with written consent, provided government safety measures are adhered to.

Pushing for educational reforms, the Cabinet sanctioned the 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya' scheme aimed at fortifying primary education. Under this initiative, each panchayat is poised to get at least one model primary school to align with the Right to Education Act, 2009. In its first phase, the state will see the construction of 2,200 schools over three years, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

The Cabinet also approved a Detailed Project Report for the development of the Ghatagaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar, with a budget of Rs 226 crore. Key features include a pilgrims' accommodation, coconut storage, and a multipurpose hall. This move was highlighted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as pivotal for enhancing infrastructure and boosting spiritual tourism.

