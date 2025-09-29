Left Menu

Paisabazaar Expands into Wealth Management with Fixed Income Instruments

Paisabazaar, India's premier consumer credit marketplace, has introduced wealth management solutions by launching fixed income instruments on its platform. This move aims to enhance its financial wellness platform by providing retail investors with diverse fixed deposit and corporate bond options designed to meet various financial goals.

Paisabazaar, a leading name in India's consumer credit marketplace, has announced its venture into wealth management by launching fixed income instruments. This initiative serves as a strategic step in building an encompassing financial wellness platform.

With the addition of fixed income instruments, Paisabazaar is offering a seamless digital experience that lets retail investors choose from a broad range of fixed deposits and corporate bonds. These instruments promise secure, high-return financial options, catering to the diverse investment needs of consumers.

In a statement, CEO Santosh Agarwal emphasized Paisabazaar's commitment to being a lifelong financial partner for its consumers. With a focus on expanding unsecured lending and savings solutions, the platform leverages technology to bring more individuals into the financial mainstream, particularly those new-to-credit or underserved by existing systems.

