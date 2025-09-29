Paisabazaar Expands into Wealth Management with Fixed Income Instruments

Paisabazaar, a leading name in India's consumer credit marketplace, has announced its venture into wealth management by launching fixed income instruments. This initiative serves as a strategic step in building an encompassing financial wellness platform.

With the addition of fixed income instruments, Paisabazaar is offering a seamless digital experience that lets retail investors choose from a broad range of fixed deposits and corporate bonds. These instruments promise secure, high-return financial options, catering to the diverse investment needs of consumers.

In a statement, CEO Santosh Agarwal emphasized Paisabazaar's commitment to being a lifelong financial partner for its consumers. With a focus on expanding unsecured lending and savings solutions, the platform leverages technology to bring more individuals into the financial mainstream, particularly those new-to-credit or underserved by existing systems.

