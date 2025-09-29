Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund: Harnessing Megatrends for Growth

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, unveiled in August 2023, has shown impressive asset growth, reaching Rs. 5,410.04 crore by August 2025. Featuring a strategic focus on 'megatrends,' the fund invests across various sectors, tapping into long-term structural shifts in technology, demographics, and more.

This diversified approach ensures a balanced portfolio with stocks from large, mid, and small cap segments. As of August 31, 2025, the fund registers over 2,52,000 folios, demonstrating a consistent inflow and strong investor interest.

Benchmarking against the BSE 500 TRI, the fund's active management strategy highlights significant deviations to achieve selective gains. Suitable for long-term, risk-tolerant investors aiming for diversified growth, the fund offers systematic and lump sum investment options.