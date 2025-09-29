Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund: Harnessing Megatrends for Growth

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, launched in August 2023, has reached Rs. 5,410.04 crore in assets by August 2025. The fund focuses on long-term megatrends in technology, economy, and demographics, maintaining a diversified stock portfolio across multiple sectors to balance growth and stability.

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, unveiled in August 2023, has shown impressive asset growth, reaching Rs. 5,410.04 crore by August 2025. Featuring a strategic focus on 'megatrends,' the fund invests across various sectors, tapping into long-term structural shifts in technology, demographics, and more.

This diversified approach ensures a balanced portfolio with stocks from large, mid, and small cap segments. As of August 31, 2025, the fund registers over 2,52,000 folios, demonstrating a consistent inflow and strong investor interest.

Benchmarking against the BSE 500 TRI, the fund's active management strategy highlights significant deviations to achieve selective gains. Suitable for long-term, risk-tolerant investors aiming for diversified growth, the fund offers systematic and lump sum investment options.

