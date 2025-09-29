India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet extending congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their Asia Cup victory against Pakistan has taken the internet by storm, amassing nearly 1.08 lakh reposts and 26 million impressions. The tweet, which reads, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," followed India's win in Dubai, where they secured their 9th Asia Cup trophy by defeating Pakistan in the final.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was not without controversy. Calls from opposition parties demanded the match's cancellation due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, heightening tensions ahead of the game. An awkward moment arose before the final when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped a pre-match photo session with Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, adding to the speculation about strained relations.

Despite the political undertones, Team India's skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, praised Modi's support post-victory, expressing that the Prime Minister's enthusiasm motivated the squad. In a surprising turn, Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his political role and comments against India. Instead, they celebrated with imaginary trophies, a move yet to be seen in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)