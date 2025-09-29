Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alleged Illegal Conversion Racket in Madhya Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating claims of a conversion racket targeting Hindu children in Madhya Pradesh. Allegations include unauthorized enrollment in madrasas aiming to convert them to Islam. The NHRC has demanded a report from state authorities, citing potential human rights violations and illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:58 IST
Representative image (Photo/NHRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is now looking into allegations concerning a purported illegal conversion racket occurring across various districts in Madhya Pradesh. The racket allegedly targets Hindu children by enrolling them in unauthorized madrasas with the intention of converting them to Islam.

In a complaint sent to the NHRC on September 26, it was claimed that 556 Hindu minors have been enrolled into 27 unauthorized madrasas in areas such as Morena, Islampura, and Ambah. These institutions allegedly teach the Quran and Hadees without government approval, violating multiple laws including the Juvenile Justice Act and Constitutional articles.

The NHRC has asked the Madhya Pradesh State Education Department to investigate these allegations and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission emphasized the need for a high-level probe, highlighting potential human rights abuses and ties to anti-national activities. An FIR and stricter actions against those involved have been requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

